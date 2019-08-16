Former Republican lawmaker Mark Sanford said Friday he is “growing ever closer” to announcing a challenge to President Trump in a 2020 primary challenge.

The South Carolina Republican said “a lot of folks who were open and receptive” to him as a potential candidate after he visited New Hampshire, an early primary state.

“At this point, I am growing ever closer in that direction,” Mr. Sanford said on CNN’s “New Day.” “A couple more T’s to cross and I’s to dot.”

The former governor and U.S. congressman said he wants to join the race to discuss action surrounding the federal debt and deficit and address a “grave concern” around Mr. Trump’s tone.

“The president has proven tone-deaf on any number of things that would bring us closer as a country,” Mr. Sanford said.

If he enters the race, Mr. Sanford will join former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld in facing Mr. Trump in the 2020 primary.

While Mr. Trump is popular within the rank-and-file of the Republican Party, a few prominent GOP politicians have been calling for a candidate to take on the president.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois on Thursday called for a challenger to run against Mr. Trump. Mr. Walsh warned not doing so would be “bad for the country” and Republicans will be “wiped out in 2020.”

