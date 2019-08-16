WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A missing Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy is believed to be in Turkey.
Sheriff Jeff Easter says Homeland Security was able to confirm that Deputy Derick Chandler flew to Istanbul.
KAKE-TV reports Chandler Chandler is implicated in an investigation in Wellington of a sex crime involving a 13-year-old.
On Monday, a deputy found Chandler’s gun, badge, identification and armor in the back of his patrol car. He hadn’t been on duty for about a week.
Investigators believe he drove from Wichita to Dallas, flew to Houston and took another flight to Istanbul.
Wellington officials have not issued a warrant for Chandler, so he is not currently considered a fugitive.
Easter said termination proceedings will begin, which can take at least a couple of weeks.
Information from: KAKE-TV.
