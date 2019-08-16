MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Police say they are investigating the death of an inmate at a western Kentucky jail.

News outlets report Kentucky State Police spokesman Brian Luckett says the inmate died Thursday at the Calloway County Jail. Police say emergency crews were called after 78-year-old Joe P. Barnett was found unresponsive after lying down on his bunk. Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an autopsy has been scheduled, but no foul play is suspected.

