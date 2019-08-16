SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - New York state police are looking for a suspect in a shooting death on the Shinnecock reservation on Long Island.
Authorities responded to a call just before dawn Friday reporting the homicide in the Suffolk County village of Southampton.
The victim’s name and gender were not immediately released.
The Southampton reservation has a population of about 700. It was not clear if the victim was among them.
