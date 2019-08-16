SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Salt Lake City police say no immediate arrest was made in the fatal shooting of a woman and that they’re trying to determine a motive.

Police say the woman was found Thursday with a gunshot wound to the head.

Her identity wasn’t released but police said she was in her 30s.

Police said they believed the shooting was an isolated incident and that people in the area where it occurred weren’t in danger.

Police Lt. Jenn Diederich said the woman was seen talking to three men before a single gunshot was heard.

