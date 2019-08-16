COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Disturbing behavior that the Dayton gunman reportedly exhibited when he was younger may be detailed in law enforcement and school files that so far are off limits to the public.

The battle to access those records raises questions about balancing protections of personal privacy and public safety.

Twenty-four-year-old Connor Betts was killed by police after opening fire Aug. 4 in the city’s Oregon District entertainment area, killing nine and injuring dozens.

High school classmates have since said Betts was suspended for compiling a “hit list” and a “rape list.” Police investigators found Betts “expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting.”

How warning signs were handled could be in the shielded records.

His school is blocking access to Betts’ high school files, citing legal reasons. His juvenile police record was expunged.

