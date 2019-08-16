Presidential candidate and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock bought a domain mocking President Trump Friday over reports that Mr. Trump asked aides whether buying Greenland was possible.

Typing in “isgreenlandforsale.com” takes you to a page where Mr. Trump’s face pops out from behind a for-sale sign on the Danish territory.

“Is Greenland for sale? NO. But while you’re here, donate a buck to kick Donald Trump out of office,” the page says, including a donate button for Mr. Bullock’s presidential campaign.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in purchasing the autonomous territory from Denmark.

Greenland and its owner Denmark largely dismissed the inquiry as serious, with the foreign affairs ministry tweeting: “We’re open for business, but not for sale” and a Danish political leader calling it an out of season “April Fool’s Joke.”

Mr. Bullock has yet to meet the threshold to qualify for the Democratic presidential debate in September.

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this report.

