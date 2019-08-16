Lawmakers from Hong Kong are meeting with U.S. government officials on Friday in an attempt to find a solution to the crisis in the semi-autonomous region after a string of pro-democracy protests.

Dennis Kwok Wing-hang and Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu of Hong Kong’s Civic Party are hoping “to tell the truth about what’s happening … to the international community,” the South China Morning Post reported.

The latest protests were sparked by a move to the Beijing-appointed city administrator to enact an extradition law that opponents said would open the door to putting Hong Kong residents at the mercy of China’s laws and justice system. But over the course of the summer, the movement’s demands have rapidly expanded to demand greater democracy and local control of Hong Kong affairs.

Tensions appeared to ease slightly Wednesday after two days of protests that shuttered the city’s international airport, a hub of transportation for flights across Asia and the Pacific.

As the U.S. remains locked in a raging trade war with China, President Trump and his top aides have struggled to find the right tone for the unrest in Hong Kong, where the U.S. has little political or military leverage.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross echoed Mr. Trump’s cautious tone by suggesting this week that the protests are an “internal matter” that China needs to solve.

It remains unclear which officials Mr. Kwok and Mr. Yeung will meet. Hong Kong’s protesters have received strong support from key lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

