EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has pleaded not guilty in the case of a fatal shooting that authorities say was likely an act of road rage.

The Everett Herald reported Thursday that 74-year-old Simeon Berkley was charged with second-degree murder in the July 6 death of 49-year-old Steven Whitemarsh.

Berkley says he shot Whitemarsh in self-defense after Whitemarsh’s vehicle rear-ended his car in Everett.

Prosecutors did not request increased bail Wednesday to hold Berkley, who was released from custody after he posted bond July 17.

A Snohomish County deputy prosecutor says the collision was likely caused by Berkley “slamming on his brakes” in front of Whitemarsh in the driving lane.

Police records say a witness described Berkley approaching Whitemarsh’s vehicle after the collision and firing two shots into his rolled-down window.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.