SUTTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a jogger.
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says 39-year-old Shane Newman was arrested Friday in connection with the accident in Sutton on Wednesday morning.
Authorities say 51-year-old Daniel DeLima, of Millbury, was found dead on a front lawn of a home. Early says vehicle debris at the scene led to the arrest of Newman, who lives in Sutton.
Newman is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing personal injury and death. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at Uxbridge District Court.
It’s not clear if Newman has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.
