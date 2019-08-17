MEXICO CITY (AP) - Workers have thrown up a wooden wall around Mexico City’s iconic Angel of Independence monument after feminists defaced it with graffiti during a violent protest over a string of alleged rapes by police.

The deputy director of artistic patrimony at the National Fine Arts Institute said at the base of the statue Saturday that officials are assessing the damage to the Angel and other points in the capital that protesters attacked Friday night.

Protests erupted this week over a perception that city officials were not adequately investigating the rape accusations. Both victims were teenagers.

On Friday, protesters wrote phrases like “They don’t take care of us” in spray paint across the base of the monument, and trashed a major bus station.

