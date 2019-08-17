Slayer had been set to sponsor a car competing in a NASCAR race Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway before being dropped over the thrash metal band’s “brand image and beliefs.”

Plans for Slayer’s logo to appear on a Chevrolet Camaro driven by J.J. Yeley fell apart on the eve of his race this weekend over concerns from the car’s owner, Rick Ware Racing.

Slayer had previously announced that the band and its record label, Nuclear Blast, would promote the group’s upcoming farewell tour by sponsoring the car during Saturday’s race.

The car’s owner reversed course Friday and dropped the band known for albums such as “Reign in Blood” and “God Hates Us All,” however.

“Unfortunately, Slayer’s brand image and beliefs, and Rick Ware Racing and our long-time partners’ image and beliefs do not align,” Rick Ware Racing said in a statement. “As a team owner, we thought it would be best to forgo the partnership.”

Mr. Yeley, 42, said he was “disappointed” that he would not be able to support Slayer’s farewell tour and said the decision was beyond his control.

In a statement, Slayer blamed “reactionary concerns from other long-time participating sponsors.”

“After nearly 40 years, Slayer apparently remains as terrifying to some as ever,” the band said.

Formed in 1981, Slayer is widely considered one of the most bands in metal history. The group has been nominated five times for the Grammy Award for best metal performance, winning twice for tracks released on the band’s 2006 album, “Christ Illusion.”

Photographs shared by Rick Ware Racing on Twitter show that PODS, a Florida-based moving and storage company, has replaced Slayer as the Camaro’s main sponsor.

Slayer announced in 2018 that the band would call it quits following its tour starting this fall. The group’s final scheduled performances are currently scheduled for Nov. 29 and 30 in Los Angeles.

