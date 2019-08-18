WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Authorities say more than 50 people have been arrested in a multi-week drug sweep in Vermont.
The Vermont Drug Task Force announced Friday that it has arrested 59 suspects on charges of selling and distributing heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
The arrests were made in Bennington, Rutland, Windham, Orleans, Washington and Chittenden counties.
The suspects have been cited to appear in court on future dates.
