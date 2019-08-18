Declaring the criminal justice system plagued by racism and “corporate profiteering,” Sen. Bernard Sanders on Sunday proposed a massive overhaul that would free drug convicts, abolish the death penalty and solitary confinement, and promote a new unarmed “civilian corp” that would replace the police in handling lower-level calls.

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful signaled the goal was to keep people out of prisons, with a target of cutting the incarcerated population in half.

In a speech later Sunday he’s expected to decry “police brutality” and call for limiting interactions that can end with police involvement, jail or prison.

“No more profiteering from locking people up. If we stand together we can end the disastrous ‘war on drugs,’” he says in early excerpts of the speech, which his campaign released. “If we stand together we can end cash bail. No more keeping people in jail because they’re too poor. If we stand together we can enact real police department reform and prosecute police brutality.”

He will argue that “institutional racism” has left the criminal justice system impossibly broken, and it will take a total overhaul.

Marijuana crimes will be exonerated, with past convictions expunged, and it will take a higher amount of other drugs to earn prosecution at the federal level, under Mr. Sanders‘ plan.

He would also create safe spaces for drug users, with needle exchanges and “safe injection” locations set up nationwide.

People still in prison will be granted the right to vote, and will be allowed “unlimited” visits and phone calls with their families.

One particular target for Mr. Sanders is for-profit prisons and detention centers, adopting a rallying cry from the political left, which argues corporations lobby for tougher criminal sentences and a harsher approach to criminal behavior, which has led to a higher rate of incarceration in the U.S. than in most other major developed economies.

The Obama administration, late in its tenure, set a goal for phasing out private prisons’ involvement in federal Justice Department incarceration. That policy was reversed by the Trump administration in 2017.

The Obama administration’s Homeland Security Department, which runs a separate set of detention centers to hold some illegal immigrants while their cases are heard or while they are awaiting deportation, rejected the push to eliminate private facilities.

One challenge for Mr. Sanders will be the relatively small reach of the federal system.

About 2.1 million people are incarcerated, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, but only a little more than 10% of them are in federal prisons and jails. More than 60% are in state prisons, with the rest in local jails, where authorities detain a mixture of convicts and those awaiting trial.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.