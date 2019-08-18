White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Americans “should not be afraid of optimism” after a wobbly weak on Wall Street, arguing President Trump’s agenda of tax cuts and deregulation are working and they’ll stay the course.

U.S. stocks plunged Wednesday on fears of a recession and weak economic performances from Germany and China, though investors recovered some losses later in the week.

Mr. Kudlow said he does not fear a recession. More Americans are working, they’re seeing higher wages and they’re spending their cash.

“That’s about as good as it gets,” he told Fox News Sunday. “I think we’re in pretty good shape.”

“We should not be afraid of optimism,” he added.

Mr. Kudlow pointed to “blowout retail sales” as a sign of economic health. Some consumers have managed to sock money away in savings even as they spend big, he said.

Despite its upbeat tone, the administration has begun to acknowledge the upheaval.

Mr. Trump and his advisers blamed the Federal Reserve for not cutting interest rates fast enough, and they delayed some tariffs on Chinese goods, fearing ripple effects in the Christmas shopping season.

Mr. Kudlow said the administration will minimize potential effects of the trade war on the consumer.

“So far, it’s been virtually zero,” he said.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was more adamant Sunday, saying economists who think American consumers are taking it on the chin haven’t read the data.

“There’s no evidence whatsoever that American consumers are bearing any of this,” Mr. Navarro told CNN’s State of the Union.

