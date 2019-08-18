LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say they need help identifying two men involved in a violent robbery last week on the ground floor of a downtown parking garage.

The Metropolitan Police Department has released surveillance footage showing two men beating and robbing another man at the El Cortez parking garage.

Records show the robbery was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.