The good memories keep coming for Loudoun South, the team from South Riding, Virginia that is now 2-0 in the Little League World Series.

Loudoun South won 11-0 in four innings on Sunday against Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and for the second game in a row the Virginia champions did not allow a hit. Pitcher Justin Lee went all four innings.

Loudoun South will meet either Hawaii or New Jersey on Wednesday, and the winner of that game will play Saturday for the U.S. title.

Assistant coach Brian Triplett told The Washington Times that his team will have all of its pitchers ready for Wednesday.

After the Sunday win, Triplett said the team — which includes two of his sons, Chase and Brett Triplett — were able to meet Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs and Josh Bell of the Pittsbugh Pirates, among others.

The Pirates and Cubs will play a regular season game Sunday night at a minor league field in Williamsport and the Virginia champs will be among the Little League teams in attendance.

Triplett said that is just a bonus to playing in the games.

“The kids, every one of the 13 of them, are getting the biggest thrill of winning against the best teams in the country,” said Triplett, a native Virginian.

The U.S. and international champions will meet Aug. 25 for the overall crown.

