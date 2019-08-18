By - Associated Press - Sunday, August 18, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, in an area popular for bars and restaurants.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports it happened about 3:57 a.m.

Police say a man was found at an intersection with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to WakeMed hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

