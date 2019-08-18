RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, in an area popular for bars and restaurants.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports it happened about 3:57 a.m.
Police say a man was found at an intersection with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to WakeMed hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
___
Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.