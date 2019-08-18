President Trump said Sunday that he’s happy with Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate in 2020, but he’s not pleased with polling by Fox News lately.

Speaking to reporters as he returned to Washington from a weekend in New Jersey, Mr. Trump dispelled questions on whether he might consider replacing Mr. Pence on the ticket.

“I’m very happy with Mike Pence — I think Mike Pence has been an outstanding VP,” the president said. “I think that he’s been incredible in terms of the love that a lot of people [have], especially if you look at the Evangelicals and so many others. They really have a great respect for our vice president, and so do I.”

Mr. Trump said some people believed President Barack Obama planned to dump Vice President Joseph R. Biden in 2012, “and he didn’t do that.” He said speculation about a change on the ticket is “standard.”

“But I’m very happy with Mike Pence,” he repeated.

The president did criticize Fox News for what he called a “change” in its coverage. Fox released a poll Thursday showing that each of the top four Democratic presidential candidates would defeat Mr. Trump if the election were held now.

“Fox has changed, and my worst polls have always been from Fox,” Mr. Trump said. “There’s something going on at Fox. I’ll tell you right now. And I’m not happy with it.”

He said “Fox is a lot different than it used to be — Juan Williams, then they have the wonderful woman that gave Hillary Clinton the questions [prior to a debate in 2016]. That was a terrible thing. And all of a sudden, she’s working for Fox. What’s she doing working for Fox?”

He was referring to Donna Brazile, former chair of the Democratic National Committee who now works for Fox. She often co-hosts “The Five” on the network with Mr. Williams, a vocal critic of the president.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.