TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old in a Topeka shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the male suspect is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, criminal use of a weapon and theft in the death of Ashley Usher. She was found inside a house suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith says that when she was transported to a hospital, her injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, but she later died.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.