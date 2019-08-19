WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police say two people who are suspected of drunken driving hit patrol cars in separate incidents during the weekend.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson says the first collision occurred early Saturday when a man driving the wrong way on a city street hit a patrol car. The officer was able to avoid a head-on collision and was treated for minor injuries.

KAKE-TV reports police arrested 58-year-old James Johnson on several possible charges, including aggravated battery and his third DUI.

Davidson said the second incident occurred Saturday night when a driver hit a patrol car and another vehicle while police were working an accident. Thirty-seven-year-old Lesster Raudales-Varela was stopped a short time later and arrested on possible DUI and careless driving charges.

No one was hurt in the second collision.

___

Information from: KAKE-TV.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.