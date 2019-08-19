GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men in a Glendale neighborhood.
KPHO/KTVK-TV reports that authorities responded Sunday around 5:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting near 63rd and Maryland avenues.
Responding officers located two men with gunshot wounds.
Police Det. Mark Coyle says they were taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.
No details about a suspect or possible motive have been released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
___
Information from: KPHO-TV, http://www.kpho.com/
