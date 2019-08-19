EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. has appointed two people to advise him on dealing with relationship violence and sexual misconduct.

The East Lansing school announced Monday psychology professor Rebecca Campbell and MSU Police Lt. Andrea Mumford will coordinate meetings between him and sexual assault survivors and work with related groups and efforts on campus.

Stanley says Michigan State “failed survivors and members of our community,” and the advisers will help “address critical issues head-on.”

Numerous people have been charged, fired or forced out of jobs during the investigations into former sports doctor Larry Nassar. He’s imprisoned after hundreds of female athletes said he molested them under the guise of medical treatment.

The school recently agreed to better protect patients from assaults to resolve a federal civil-rights investigation.

