MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from an Elmore County prison facility.

A notice from the Department of Corrections says 49-year-old Kevin Bradley Nelson escaped from Staton Correctional Facility on Monday afternoon.

He was wearing a white prison uniform.

Nelson is serving a two-year sentence for receiving stolen property.

