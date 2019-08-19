Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said U.S. telecom firms have 90 more days to “wean themselves off” business ties with Huawei, amid fears the Chinese company is too intertwined with Beijing’s communist government.

The deadline to cut themselves off will be Nov. 19.



“Some of the rural companies are dependent on Huawei,” Mr. Ross told Fox News Business network. “So we’re giving them a little more time to wean themselves off. But no specific licenses are being granted for anything.”



Mr. Ross said some companies needed extra time to reorient their plans, as President Trump cracks down on the telecom player amid tense trade talks and a competitive race to 5G technology.



“He’s very concerned about more dealings with Huawei,” Mr. Ross told the Fox Business Network.



Also Monday, Mr. Ross said the administration is adding 46 Huawei subsidiaries to the “entity list,” meaning they are blacklisted from doing business with American companies — unless those firms get a special license.



“Adding more entities makes it more difficult for Huawei to get around the sanctions,” Mr. Ross said.



Huawei denies that it is a security threat. Yet Mr. Ross said the problem is that Chinese law requires private companies to cooperate with the military and Chinese intelligence agencies.



Mr. Ross said as 5G becomes commonplace, it’s unclear whether the company will embed their equipment with a nefarious “side door” as it maintains and upgrades their equipment.



His comments came one day after Mr. Trump slammed Huawei as a threat.

“I don’t want to do business at all, because it is a national security threat,” Mr. Trump told reporters.



He was noncommittal on whether he’d grant the 90-day reprieve, saying folks should stay tuned on Monday.



The fight over Huawei is a side-plot in pivotal trade negotiations between U.S. and China.



Tit-for-tat tariffs between the nations have rattled Wall Street, though the Trump administration insists the U.S. economy remains strong.



The administration is slapping a 10% tariff on additional Chinese imports on Sept. 1, making retailers skittish about its downstream impacts on consumers.



Administration officials insist that China is eating much of the cost of the levies.



“Tariffs, for the most part, have not been paid for by the consumers,” Mr. Ross told Fox Business.

