The New York City police officer who used a chokehold on Eric Garner is being fired, Commissioner James O’Neill announced Monday.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo knew that chokeholds were against department policy and was “reckless” in the tactics he used, the commissioner said.

“The unintended consequence of Mr. Garner’s death must have a consequence of its own,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.