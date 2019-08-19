Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen brushed off President Trump’s “absurd discussion” of purchasing Greenland, reiterating that the country “is not for sale.”

“Greenland will not be sold,” Ms. Frederiksen told reporters. “Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant.

“I totally agree with [Greenland Premier] Kim Kielsen that, of course, Greenland is not for sale,” she said.

Mr. Trump on Sunday confirmed reports that he is interested in purchasing the Danish territory, which is the world’s largest island.

“Strategically it’s interesting and we’d be interested, but we’ll talk to them a little bit. It’s not No. 1 on the burner, I can tell you that,” the president said.

The U.S., which has attempted to purchase Greenland in the past, currently operates an Air Force base on the island.

Ms. Frederiksen said she understands Greenland is “increasingly important to the entire world community” as melting ice could lead to the discovery of oil and mineral resources, but would rather remain allies with the U.S. and not enter into any sort of sale.

“Thankfully, the time where you buy and sell other countries and populations is over. Let’s leave it there,” she said. “Jokes aside, we [would] of course love to have an even closer strategic relationship with the United States.”

Mr. Trump will visit Denmark early next month.

