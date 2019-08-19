President Trump on Sunday reminded Fox News that he’s “the one that calls the shots,” as he decried the network’s coverage.

“Fox is a lot different than it used to be. I can tell you that,” Mr. Trump said when asked about a new Fox News poll showing low numbers.

“Then they have the wonderful woman that gave Hillary Clinton the questions. That was a terrible thing. And all of a sudden, she’s working for Fox. What’s she doing working for Fox?” he continued, referring to former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile who co-hosts on Fox News’ “The Five.” She was accused of giving Mrs. Clinton debate questions during the 2016 presidential race.

“Fox has changed, and my worst polls have always been from Fox,” Mr. Trump said. “There’s something going on at Fox. I’ll tell you right now. And I’m not happy with it.”

“I think they’re making a big mistake because Fox was treated very badly by the Democrats. Very, very badly. Having to do with the debates and other things. And I think Fox is making a big mistake because, you know, I’m the one that calls the shots on that — on the really big debates,” he said. “I guess we’re probably planning on three of them. And I — well, I’m very — I’m not happy with Fox.”

A new Fox News survey released Wednesday found Mr. Trump’s approval rating jump to 56%, a point less than his record high of 57% in October 2017.

