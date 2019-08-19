Speaking at a presidential forum hosted by Native American leaders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday apologized for her “mistakes” and pledged big spending if elected president to bolster tribal communities.

Still dogged by controversy for falsely claiming Native American heritage, the 2020 Democratic hopeful felt it necessary to deliver a direct apology to the audience of tribal leaders and activists.

“Like anyone who’s being honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes,” she said at the forum in Sioux City, Iowa. “I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned a lot, and I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together.”

The apology at the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum followed comments by a tribal leader who faulted President Trump for mocking Ms. Warren with the nickname “Pocahontas.”

“He disparages one of our heroes,” the tribal leader said.

Mr. Trump applied the nickname to Ms. Warren, who for years claimed to have Native American heritage, including listing her ethnicity as “American Indian” on a 1986 Texas bar registration card and appearing in a roster of minority faculty members at Harvard University.

Ms. Warren has insisted that the claims did not advance her career in law or academia. The controversy has shadowed her since she ran for Senate in 2012.

She took a DNA test last year that showed “strong evidence” of Native American ancestry going back six to 10 generations. Her DNA was between 1/64 and 1/1032 Cherokee, which is close the average percentage of Native American DNC for most white Americans.

Ms. Warren also apologized at the time of the DNA test to the Cherokee Nation, which called the test “inappropriate and wrong” for claiming tribal heritage.

At the forum, Ms. Warren pledged to be a partner with Native Americans and to increase the flow of federal dollars to tribal governments.

“There is a sovereignty and respect part to this and there is also a plain old money part to this,” Ms. Warren said. “It is not just enough to acknowledge sovereignty we have to put resources behind it.”

She said the tribal communities would benefit from her plans for universal childcare, tuition-free public college and student debt relief. She also promised more taxpayer dollars to improve law enforcement and jails on tribal reservations.

Ms. Warren vowed to revoke permits for the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines that have faced fierce opposition from Native American activists. The pipelines, which cross tribal land, were blocked by the Obama administration but revived by Mr. Trump.

“Tribal governments are the ones who should control what happens on tribal lands,” Ms. Warren said. “I will revoke the permit for the pipelines.”

