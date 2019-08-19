RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say the body of a female has been located near the side of a highway in northern Madison County.

Police said in a statement that the remains were recovered Sunday evening and taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy and identification.

Police say detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the agency.

No further details were immediately released.

