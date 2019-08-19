Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday shot down calls to have other members of Congress boycott visits to Israel but said U.S. aid should be made conditional on that country improving conditions for the Palestinians.

Ms. Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, whom Israel barred from entering based on their support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, held a press conference to denounce their treatment and complain about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We must be asking, as Israel’s ally, that Netanyahu stop the expansion of settlements on Palestinian land and ensure full rights for Palestinians if we are to give them aid,” said Ms. Omar, Minnesota Democrat.

Israel had initially signaled the pair’s trip would be approved, but Mr. Netanyahu said after seeing their itinerary that he concluded they were looking for a platform to grandstand, rather than engaging in a fact-finding mission.

Ms. Omar denied that claim, saying that she, Ms. Tlaib and Rep. Stacey Plaskett were planning on meeting with members of the Knesset, Israel’s national assembly, as well as a host of other officials.

Ms. Omar said the ban “is nothing less than an attempt from an ally of the United States to suppress our ability to do our jobs as elected officials.”

Ms. Tlaib, whose family is Palestinian, teared up as she shared her memories of harassment at the hands of Israeli authorities — even though she was a U.S. citizen.

“All I can do … as the granddaughter of a woman living in occupied territory is to elevate her voice by exposing the truth,” she said.

Ms. Tlaib was granted an exemption from the Israeli government to visit her elderly grandmother as long as she did not advocate for BDS while there, but she ultimately decided not to go.

Democracy for America, a progressive advocacy group, had called for other members of Congress to refuse to visit Israel in solidarity with the congresswomen.

But Ms. Omar told lawmakers to go, so they could see the conditions of the Palestinians.

“We cannot let Trump and Netanyahu succeed in hiding the cruel reality of the occupation from us,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.