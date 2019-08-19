With a little more than a week left to qualify, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is nearing the donor threshold that’s needed to make it onto the next Democratic presidential primary debate stage in September.

“We’ve had over 45,000 new contributors since the last debate. We’re just a few thousand away from getting to 130,000,” Mr. Inslee said Sunday on MSNBC.

Asked what his plan is if he doesn’t make the next debate, Mr. Inslee said: “We just plan on success.”

“We are experiencing that. Like I said, we’ve had this huge burst. We finally got some debate in the second debate about climate change,” said Mr. Inslee, who has made climate change a central policy priority of his campaign.

Even if Mr. Inslee does secure the 130,000 contributions necessary to qualify, he and other candidates also have to register 2% support in four qualifying polls publicly released between June 28 and Aug. 28, and he’s not there yet.

Nine candidates appear to have hit both benchmarks so far: former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Cory A. Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, Sen. Kamala D. Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernard Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

