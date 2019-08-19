CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - The manslaughter trial of a white man who is accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man during a dispute over a parking space is beginning in Florida.

Lawyers will begin the process of selecting a six-member jury on Monday to hear the case of 49-year-old Michael Drejka. He’s accused of shooting Markeis McGlockton in July 2018.

Prosecutors say Drejka confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend for parking in a handicapped space. Convenience store video recorded McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled a handgun and shot 28-year-old McGlockton as he backed away. McGlockton ran inside the store, where he collapsed and died.

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

