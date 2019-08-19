ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A civilian professor at the U.S. Naval Academy who was fired by the school last year has returned to campus after being reinstated by a judge. But the academy is restricting him to scholarly research for now in an ongoing battle to keep him out of the classroom.

Bruce Fleming returned to campus on Monday. The tenured English professor describes his situation as a culture clash between the military and a professor who’s trying to teach his students to think critically. He also says the academy is retaliating for critical op-eds he’s written.

Those who want him ousted say he’s gone too far. They claim he has behaved inappropriately in the classroom and has become too disruptive to the academy’s mission. The academy is appealing the judge’s decision.

