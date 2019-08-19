PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Police say one person has been shot at a Providence nightclub and two suspects have been apprehended in nearby Cranston.

The 23-year-old victim was shot in the back near the entrance of Club Flow at about 12:30 a.m. Monday. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Witnesses told police that two men had fled in a Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle was pulled over by Cranston police after it was seen driving erratically and a brief chase,.

One of the vehicle’s occupants was identified as a suspect. Police say they have also recovered a gun. Their names were not released.

They are expected to appear in court later Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.