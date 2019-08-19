BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) - Police say a clerk died after being shot during a robbery at an eastern Iowa convenience store.

The robbery occurred around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at a Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf. The name of the 28-year-old woman who was shot hasn’t been released.

No arrests have been reported.

