Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s 90-year-old grandmother responded Saturday to President Trump’s snarky tweet about her being lucky for not having to endure a visit from her granddaughter.
“Trump tells me I should be happy Rashida is not coming,” Muftia Tlaib told Reuters in her West Bank village of Beit Ur Al-Fauqa.
“May God ruin him,” she said.
Her granddaughter, along with Rep. Ilhan Omar, were recently blocked from a scheduled visit to Israel over their support of the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement. Israel later reversed the ban against Ms. Tlaib, saying she would be allowed to visit her family in the West Bank on humanitarian grounds, but the congresswoman rejected the offer out of protest.
Mr. Trump mocked Ms. Tlaib’s about-face in a tweet Friday, saying the “only real winner” is the congresswoman’s grandmother who “doesn’t have to see her now.”
But Muftia Tlaib told Reuters during an interview in her garden that she believes her granddaughter will visit someday.
“My heart tells me that she will come,” she said.
