COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina sheriff says there will be no more arrests in connection to racist videos and threats made by a former private school student.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Monday they were closing the investigation and there is no threat to the school. A teen was charged last month after making threats to shoot people at the Cardinal Newman School in Columbia.

Lott said prosecutors advised they could bring no charges over a video which showed the teen using racial slurs and shooting a box that he said represented black people, because South Carolina does not have a hate crime statute.

The sheriff urged lawmakers to create a hate crime law.

Lott said they interviewed 12 of 13 students who received the group chat.

