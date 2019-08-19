SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend.
They say 37-year-old Lorraine Duarte Nila has been booked into a downtown Phoenix jail.
It was unclear Monday if she has a lawyer yet.
Surprise police were called to a home last Friday regarding a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old George Urena unresponsive and suffering from trauma that appeared to be consistent with a gunshot wound.
Police say Urena was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say it appears Urena and Nila had argued before she allegedly picked up a handgun and it discharged.
