President Trump said Monday the White House’s internal polling shows his support to be at its “strongest” amid a recent Fox News poll that showed him in an unfavorable light.

“Great cohesion inside the Republican Party, the best I have ever seen. Despite all of the Fake News, my Poll Numbers are great. New internal polls show them to be the strongest we’ve had so far! Think what they’d be if I got fair media coverage!” he tweeted, providing no additional details about what the polls found.

Mr. Trump blasted Fox News on Sunday after they released a poll showing low numbers for the president, including his disapproval rating jumping to 56%, a point less than his record-high of 57% in October 2017.

Mr. Trump said he didn’t “believe” the network’s polling.

“I don’t know what’s happening with Fox,” he said. “”Fox has changed, and my worst polls have always been from Fox. There’s something going on at Fox. I’ll tell you right now. And I’m not happy with it.”

