PHOENIX (AP) - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead outside a convenience store in central Phoenix.
The woman was stabbed Saturday and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Her name hasn’t been released yet.
Police say they are trying to identify the suspect who fled the scene.
