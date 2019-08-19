DENVER (AP) - A woman who poisoned her father and encased his body in concrete in a crawl space under his suburban Denver home has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Dayna Jennings was sentenced Monday for the December 2017 death of 69-year-old William Mussack. She was convicted in July of first-degree murder and tampering with a human body.

Investigators found Mussack’s body in his Federal Heights home in January 2018, about a month after family and friends stopped hearing from him. Mussack’s son told police his father sent a text message Dec. 7, 2017, saying Jennings had “drugged” him.

An autopsy determined Mussack was poisoned by acepromazine, an animal tranquilizer.

Investigators say Jennings told them she poured the concrete into the crawlspace, where the remains were found.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.