Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign on Friday announced that she crossed the 130,000 unique donor threshold to qualify for the next Democratic debate in September.

“As she takes the stage again this fall, voters will hear about her optimistic agenda and plans to make progress on the challenges and opportunities we face as a nation,” said Klobuchar campaign manager Justin Buoen.

To qualify for the September debate, candidates have to secure contributions from 130,000 unique donors and register at least 2% support in four qualifying polls. The Klobuchar campaign listed five such polls.

Seven other candidates appear to have hit both the fundraising and polling requirements to make the debate stage in Houston: former Vice President Joseph R. Biden; Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Businessman Andrew Yang had claimed he hit both the fundraising and polling requirements, but was informed by the Democratic National Committee that one of the polls he cited wouldn’t count toward the four polls needed to qualify.

Failing to qualify for next month’s debate could be a death knell for the campaigns of lower-tier candidates already struggling to win attention and attract supporters.

The new requirements are more stringent than the qualifiers for the first and second debates. Candidates had to get contributions from 65,000 unique donors or hit 1% in three polls.

A total of 20 candidates qualified for each of the first two debates, with 10 candidates participating on each night of the two-day events.

