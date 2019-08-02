Rapper A$AP Rocky was allowed to leave a Swedish prison Friday after the conclusion of his assault trial in Stockholm.

British journalist Maddy Savage confirmed that the suspects in the trial, including A$AP Rocky, do not need to stay in custody until the verdict is announced on Aug. 14th.

Additionally, the rapper’s lawyer said he will not need to stay in Sweden while they wait for the verdict.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man in Stockholm. TMZ and other outlets published videos that appear to show him throwing another man to the ground, before his associates then kick and punch the man on the ground.

Mr. Mayers has found an unlikely ally in President Trump, who has pushed for Sweden to free the rapper and celebrated at the announcement of his freedom.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” he tweeted.

The president has said high-profile figures, including rapper Kanye West, have asked the U.S. to intervene.

It is unknown whether Mr. Mayers will leave Sweden. Ms. Savage reported he said in court there are “some Swedish artists he would like to meet.”

— Tom Howell contributed to this report.

