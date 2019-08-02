DALLAS (AP) - Two Dallas police officers involved in the arrest of a 911 caller who died in custody told commanders they mocked the handcuffed man as part of a “strategy” to get him to respond.

Body camera video shows officers pinning 32-year-old Tony Timpa to the ground on Aug. 10, 2016. They crack jokes as he screams, then goes limp and silent.

At a recorded disciplinary hearing, the officers acknowledged mocking Timpa and said it was the wrong approach. They do not identify themselves.

A lawyer for Timpa’s family provided the audio to The Associated Press after obtaining it as part of a federal lawsuit against the officers and city of Dallas.

Three officers were indicted in Timpa’s death, but prosecutors dismissed the charges and they have returned to active duty.

