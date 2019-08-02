A police administrative judge on Friday recommended New York Police Department Officer Daniel Pantaleo be fired for his role in the controversial death of Eric Garner more than five years ago, The New York Times reported.

The long-awaited decision by NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado is the latest step in the process to determine Mr. Pantaleo’s future with the police department.

Garner died after being placed in a chokehold during an arrest on Staten Island.

