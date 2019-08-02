A police administrative judge on Friday recommended New York Police Department Officer Daniel Pantaleo be fired for his role in the controversial death of Eric Garner more than five years ago, The New York Times reported.

The long-awaited decision by NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado is the latest step in the process to determine Mr. Pantaleo’s future with the police department.

Now Mr. Pantaleo’s fate rests with NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill who will make the ultimate call on whether the embattled officer can remain on the force. Civil rights leaders have demanded Mr. Pantaleo’s firing while police unions have claimed he was unfairly targeted.

The judge’s ruling comes two weeks after Attorney General William P. Barr announced the Justice Department will not seek a federal indictment against Mr. Pantaleo on civil rights charges.

Mr. Barr’s decision drew much criticism from Garner’s mother Gwen Carr and some of the Democratic presidential candidates.

The controversy stems from Mr. Pantaleo placing Garner in a headlock while trying to arrest him for selling untaxed cigarettes. Garner repeatedly told the officer that he couldn’t breathe.

Mr. Pantaleo has repeatedly denied the move was a chokehold, which is expressly forbidden by the NYPD. A medical examiner determined Garner’s death was an asthma attack stemming from the chokehold.

