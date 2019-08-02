President Trump’s approval rating is lower than all four members of “The Squad” he told to “go back” to their home countries in July, according to a recent The Economist/YouGov poll.
Removing “don’t knows” in the poll, Mr. Trump netted an approval rating of about -11%, while the four congresswomen of color known as The Squad — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — all have negative, but higher, ratings.
Ms. Omar received a -6% approval rating while Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, Ms. Pressley and Ms. Tlaib all have a net -3% ratings.
All four women did have a higher “don’t know” rating since Mr. Trump is a more well-known figure.
The poll also displayed that The Squad is more favored among independents, albeit by a smaller margin.
Mr. Trump’s approval rating is -12% among independents, while Ms. Pressley and Ms. Tlaib are -6%, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is -7% and Ms. Omar is -11.
Mr. Trump drew controversy Sunday for comments telling The Squad to go back to their “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
This poll follows a Fox News poll that found 63% of respondents said the attacks on The Squad crossed the line, including 33% of Republicans, 73% of suburban women and 68% of independents. Respondents said the tweets were acceptable at a 27% rate, including 53% of Republicans.
Overall, 57% of respondents said Mr. Trump does not respect racial minorities, with 34% answering he does.
The Economist/YouGov poll was conducted among 1,500 Americans between July 21-23 with a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.