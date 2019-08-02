President Trump took political shots Thursday at Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a Cincinnati rally, mocking her claims of Native American heritage.

“She said she was Indian. And I said that I have more Indian blood than she does, and I have none. I’m sorry,” Mr. Trump said. “And we drove her crazy and that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. And she went out and she had a blood test done and it came out 1/1024th. He says somewhere back there hundreds of years ago there may have been an Indian or it may have been a statistical error.”

He added her claims of First Nation heritage showed her as a “fraud” who has a “lack of credibility.”

“Everything she did was a fraud. She got into colleges, she got teaching jobs, she said she was of Indian heritage, it turns out to be a lie. So Elizabeth Warren really has a big lack of credibility,” he said.

The Massachusetts senator took a DNA test that “proved” she had Indian ancestry — one Native American ancestor six to 10 generations ago, or between 1/64 and 1/1024th Indian.

She later backtracked and apologized for any confusion on whether she was a person of color.

“I shouldn’t have done it. I am not a person of color. I am not a citizen of a tribe, and I’ve apologized for any confusion over tribal sovereignty, tribal citizenship and any harm caused by that,” Ms. Warren said.

Mr. Trump frequently brings up the blood test when discussing Ms. Warren, calling her “Pocahontas” on numerous occasions and saying they would bring up the tests again if she became the Democratic presidential nominee.

